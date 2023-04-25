Stay away from addictions: CM Stalin to kids

Home States Tamil Nadu

During his address on Monday, Stalin said that the initiative aims to transfer knowledge about the age-old civilization and culture of Tamil society among the youth and students.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects exhibits on display during the Maperum Tamil Kanavu event held at Anna Centenary library on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Speaking at the 100th event of Maperum Tamil Kanavu, an initiative to spread awareness on Tamil civilization and culture among the student community, Chief Minister MK Stalin advised students to not get addicted to bad habits and use the Internet only for necessities. “There should be no distraction from studies during school and college periods. Don’t get addicted to bad habits under any circumstances and use the internet only for necessities,” he said.

“We belong to Tamil. We need to know the history of our race. We should know the brilliance of our language, the leaders starting from Vallar to Periyar who worked for us. You need to know how we have grown like this,” he added. Recalling the efforts of yesteryear leaders, Stalin said former CM Kamaraj opened schools which had been closed and former chief ministers Anna and Karunanidhi opened the gates for colleges.

He added that the youth of Tamil Nadu should have a sense of self and the country, apart from courage, bravery, self-confidence and fearlessness. “Social justice, equality and brotherhood should be followed. The students should work for it.” During the occasion, ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mahesh Poyyamozhi, T Mano Thangaraj and officials of various departments participated.

