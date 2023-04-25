Stay away from addictions: CM Stalin to kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the 100th event of Maperum Tamil Kanavu, an initiative to spread awareness on Tamil civilization and culture among the student community, Chief Minister MK Stalin advised students to not get addicted to bad habits and use the Internet only for necessities. “There should be no distraction from studies during school and college periods. Don’t get addicted to bad habits under any circumstances and use the internet only for necessities,” he said.

During his address on Monday, Stalin said that the initiative aims to transfer knowledge about the age-old civilization and culture of Tamil society among the youth and students. “200 lectures have been conducted in the 100 events under the initiative, by which, Tamil civilization and culture have been taught to around one lakh students in 1,000 colleges,” he said.

“We belong to Tamil. We need to know the history of our race. We should know the brilliance of our language, the leaders starting from Vallar to Periyar who worked for us. You need to know how we have grown like this,” he added. Recalling the efforts of yesteryear leaders, Stalin said former CM Kamaraj opened schools which had been closed and former chief ministers Anna and Karunanidhi opened the gates for colleges.

He added that the youth of Tamil Nadu should have a sense of self and the country, apart from courage, bravery, self-confidence and fearlessness. “Social justice, equality and brotherhood should be followed. The students should work for it.” During the occasion, ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mahesh Poyyamozhi, T Mano Thangaraj and officials of various departments participated.

