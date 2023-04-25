Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil may be made mandatory for housekeeping workers in schools: Madras HC

The judges recently quashed the criteria for tender such as the bidder should have carried out housekeeping- service in at least 25 lakh square feet in any of the last three financial years

Published: 25th April 2023 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that knowledge of Tamil may be made mandatory for housekeeping workers to be recruited in government schools in Tamil Nadu for better interaction with the students and parents.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while allowing a writ appeal filed by a private firm against certain conditions of tender for housekeeping works in schools, said, “The tender committee may also consider making knowledge of Tamil or the local language of the area, in which the school is located, as mandatory for all those to be employed by the successful bidders.”

The judges recently quashed the criteria for tender such as the bidder should have carried out housekeeping- service in at least 25 lakh square feet in any of the last three financial years, annual turnover of not less than Rs. 50 crore and experience of having employed a minimum of 5,000 workers throughout the year in each of the last three financial years.

They directed the concerned authorities of the Tender Floating Committee to apply its mind and appropriately frame conditions by taking into account all the materials, including the criteria adopted by other departments; and quashed the tender directing to float fresh bid.

The appeal was filed by Quality Property Management Service Private Limited challenging a single judge’s order of dismissing a writ petition against the severe tender conditions, which, it described as absolutely arbitrary and not based on rationale or data.

The appellants said the work of housekeeping and security services can be done by any entrepreneur but the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation imposed the conditions which would exclude 99.9% of the intending bidders, thereby leading to monopoly to one or two giants in the sector.

Referring to modification of the tender conditions, on a later stage, the judges felt that by altering the disputed conditions of tender, the respondents admittedly conceded the claim of the appellant that the ‘criteria impugned are arbitrary’.

On the question of judicial review of the decision to float tender and imposing rigorous conditions, the bench said, “The authorities have to satisfy that there was an application of mind by the Tender Floating Committee and no condition, which is stipulated, is arbitrary and irrational.”

