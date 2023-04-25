Tamil Nadu: 158 people from two villages in Anchetti to get title deeds

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri Collector Deepak Jacob said on Monday that 158 people from two villages of Anchetti taluk will get individual title deeds under The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

After a meeting at the district-level committee on Monday, the collector said, “The district administration has been taking steps to provide individual forest rights and community rights to tribal people and traditional forest dwellers in the district.

As a part of it, following the efforts of Hosur Sub-Collector R Saranya and her team, 158 individual forest rights will be given for two villages Geratti (44) in Natrampalayam panchayat and Kodakarai (114) in Doddamanju panchayat in Anchetti taluk.”

He added that apart from the individual rights, five community rights also will be provided for Kodakarai villagers. Saranya told TNIE, “In 2018- 2019, title deeds under FRA were given to 71 people in Shoolagiri and Denkanikottai taluks. This was due to the over five months efforts of revenue staff like village administrative officer, and former and incumbent tahsildars of Anchetti taluk.

This process will be further extended across the district. Many people in Kodakarai don’t have community certificates and other documents to claim FRA. Therefore, community certificates were distributed for about 150 people in Kodakarai village and an Aadhaar card has also been arranged for about 50 people.”

Apart from this, changes will also be made in revenue records after providing title deeds to tribes. M Muniraj (47), an Irular from Kodakarai told TNIE, “A total of 114 people are residing in Kodakarai for many decades. We will get patta, which will ensure our forest rights.”

