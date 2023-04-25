Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 300 Sterlite supporters protest at collectorate

The Supreme Court on April 10 directed the state government to permit the evacuation of the remnant chemicals from the now-defunct Sterlite copper plant premises.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Over 300 Sterlite supporters laid siege to the collectorate campus demanding the state government to allow the chemical evacuation process as per the recent Supreme Court orders, during the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.

The petitioners said that at least 150 people from Ayyanadaippu village would get the job if the state government permitted the chemical evaluation works. "Before the closure of the Sterlite Copper, hundreds of people from the Ayyanadaippu village got jobs in the copper smelter, they claimed, stating that neither the people from Ayyanadappu nor its water bodies were affected by any kind of pollution from the copper plant."

Activist advocate Jeyam Perumal said only the people living in close proximity to the plant have the right to decide whether or not to allow the plant to operate, rather than people from far-off places. The Tamil Nadu government must ensure the court orders are implemented, he appealed.

