Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 300 Sterlite supporters protest at Thoothukudi collectorate

The Supreme Court on April 10 directed the state government to permit the evacuation of the remnant chemicals from the now-defunct Sterlite copper plant premises.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Over 300 Sterlite supporters laid siege to the collectorate campus demanding the state government to allow the chemical evacuation process as per the recent Supreme Court orders, during the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.

The Supreme Court on April 10 directed the state government to permit the evacuation of the remnant chemicals from the now-defunct Sterlite copper plant premises.

The petitioners said that at least 150 people from Ayyanadaippu village would get the job if the state government permitted the chemical evaluation works.

"Before the closure of the Sterlite Copper, hundreds of people from the Ayyanadaippu village got jobs in the copper smelter, they claimed, stating that neither the people from Ayyanadappu nor its water bodies were affected by any kind of pollution from the copper plant."

Activist advocate Jeyam Perumal said only the people living in close proximity to the plant have the right to decide whether or not to allow the plant to operate, rather than people from far-off places.

The Tamil Nadu government must ensure the court orders are implemented, he appealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterlite
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp