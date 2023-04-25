Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Family seeks power supply, says living in fear of snakes

M Samarasa Selvi, a resident of Vannikonenthal village of Manur taluk said Tangedco officials refused to provide a connection for her house, constructed under the state government's housing scheme.

Woman, her daughter visited Tirunelveli Collectorate with dead venomous snake demanding electricity supply to her house.(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  A woman, her husband and her daughter visited the district collectorate with a deadly venomous snake Kattu Viriyan, which they said entered their house due to lack of a power connection. The petitioner, M Samarasa Selvi, a resident of Vannikonenthal village of Manur taluk said Tangedco officials refused to provide a connection for her house, constructed under the state government's housing scheme.

Selvi's husband K Murugan said, "The land on which we constructed the house belongs to Selvi's father and his brothers. Her father gifted a part of the land to Selvi. However, Selvi's uncles obstructed Tangedco from supplying electricity and the panchayat administration from giving a property tax receipt. She was beaten up by her uncle and his son. A criminal case was registered in this connection. We are denied power supply due to this." He further alleged that the family was denied a solar power unit despite officials collecting money from them.

When contacted by TNIE, district collector Dr K P Karthikeyan said the petitioner's uncles secured an injunction from the court. "I can help her if she gets court clearance. I will check with officials regarding the solar power unit," he added.

