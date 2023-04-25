Tamil Nadu Farmers Association seek urgent disbursal of crop insurance amount

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Pressing the district administration to take action towards distributing crop insurance amount at the earliest, farmers associated with the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association staged a protest and submitted a petition to the district collector during the weekly grievance meeting in Ramanathapuram on Monday.



A large number of farmers led by association leader Gunasekar arrived at the collectorate to submit the petition, and got into a minor scuffle with the police personnel present at the collectorate. After a police inspector pacified them, the farmers submitted the petition. "Though our crops were damaged in December, neither compensation nor crop insurance amount has not been disbursed so far," they said.



Later in the day, a group of supporters of former BJP district president Kathiravan submitted a petition to the district collector and also the superintendent of police, claiming that some persons were leveling false accusations against their leader. "Action should be initiated against these miscreants," they urged. The collector received a total of 251 petitions on Monday.

