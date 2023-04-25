Tamil Nadu: No permission for serving liquor at marriage halls, clarifies minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The state government, in a statement on Monday, said it has issued a revised notification to grant a temporary licence to possess and serve liquor in commercial complexes, convention centres, and conference halls during national and international events and summits. Stadiums will also be allowed to possess and serve liquor during national and international games.

The move follows strong criticism from various quarters. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai have called for an immediate withdrawal of the notification.

An earlier notification issued on March 18 said special licences for possession and supply of liquor in commercial premises including conference halls, convention centres and marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums etc will be permitted after paying annual or daily registration fees.

The revised notification, however, said the grant of special licences for non-commercial events like celebrations, functions and banquets has been removed and the revised version will be published in the gazette. The statement said the decision has been made after taking into account suggestions from various quarters.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, who was in Coimbatore, also said the state government has granted licence for serving liquor only in venues hosting international sporting events like IPL, and not in marriage halls as reported in certain media.

The earlier government notification in this regard issued by Home, prohibition and Excise department, however, said special licence for possession and supply of liquor in commercial premises viz conference halls, convention centres and marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums etc will be permitted based on an annual registration or daily fees.

The minister clarified the decision to allow liquor at IPL venues was taken based on requests from organisers as it was being served in other states where IPL matches are held. Reacting to a query about news reports of serving liquor in marriage halls, he said no permission will be given to serve liquor in marriage halls, and there should not be any doubt in this regard.

The news on the special licence has been met with opposition from various quarters, including AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP’s state president K Annamalai, who called for an immediate withdrawal of the notification.

ALSO READ| AIADMK, BJP slam TN govt's decision allowing liquor to be served at marriage halls, stadiums

Palaniswami took to Twitter saying, “The same DMK government, which says prohibition is the only goal, has kept liquor shops open for 12 hours. Now, it has allowed liquor in marriage halls and sports stadiums.” Annamalai tweeted the decision has been taken to increase the income of distilleries run by DMK men, and urged the government to immediately withdraw the notification.

DMK’s allies, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan also urged the government to abandon the move. Other parties, including PMK, TMC(M), AMMK and VK Sasikala condemned the notification.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court by PMK against the government’s amendments to rules governing the stocking and serving of liquor at public event venues, including conference and marriage halls.

Advocate K Balu, president of Lawyers Forum for Social Justice, filed the petition on Monday seeking an interim stay on the amendment. He said the G.O. amending Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules 1981 is illegal, unjust and against the public interest.

“The FL 12 special licence for serving liquor at conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadium is contrary to the 2017 guidelines issued by Supreme Court to protect the life of citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution,” he said. Serving liquor in public event venues would cause nuisance to the public and deprive them of their right to peaceful life, the petition said.

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The state government, in a statement on Monday, said it has issued a revised notification to grant a temporary licence to possess and serve liquor in commercial complexes, convention centres, and conference halls during national and international events and summits. Stadiums will also be allowed to possess and serve liquor during national and international games. The move follows strong criticism from various quarters. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai have called for an immediate withdrawal of the notification. An earlier notification issued on March 18 said special licences for possession and supply of liquor in commercial premises including conference halls, convention centres and marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums etc will be permitted after paying annual or daily registration fees.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The revised notification, however, said the grant of special licences for non-commercial events like celebrations, functions and banquets has been removed and the revised version will be published in the gazette. The statement said the decision has been made after taking into account suggestions from various quarters. Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, who was in Coimbatore, also said the state government has granted licence for serving liquor only in venues hosting international sporting events like IPL, and not in marriage halls as reported in certain media. The earlier government notification in this regard issued by Home, prohibition and Excise department, however, said special licence for possession and supply of liquor in commercial premises viz conference halls, convention centres and marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums etc will be permitted based on an annual registration or daily fees. The minister clarified the decision to allow liquor at IPL venues was taken based on requests from organisers as it was being served in other states where IPL matches are held. Reacting to a query about news reports of serving liquor in marriage halls, he said no permission will be given to serve liquor in marriage halls, and there should not be any doubt in this regard. The news on the special licence has been met with opposition from various quarters, including AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP’s state president K Annamalai, who called for an immediate withdrawal of the notification. ALSO READ| AIADMK, BJP slam TN govt's decision allowing liquor to be served at marriage halls, stadiums Palaniswami took to Twitter saying, “The same DMK government, which says prohibition is the only goal, has kept liquor shops open for 12 hours. Now, it has allowed liquor in marriage halls and sports stadiums.” Annamalai tweeted the decision has been taken to increase the income of distilleries run by DMK men, and urged the government to immediately withdraw the notification. DMK’s allies, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan also urged the government to abandon the move. Other parties, including PMK, TMC(M), AMMK and VK Sasikala condemned the notification. Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court by PMK against the government’s amendments to rules governing the stocking and serving of liquor at public event venues, including conference and marriage halls. Advocate K Balu, president of Lawyers Forum for Social Justice, filed the petition on Monday seeking an interim stay on the amendment. He said the G.O. amending Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules 1981 is illegal, unjust and against the public interest. “The FL 12 special licence for serving liquor at conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadium is contrary to the 2017 guidelines issued by Supreme Court to protect the life of citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution,” he said. Serving liquor in public event venues would cause nuisance to the public and deprive them of their right to peaceful life, the petition said.