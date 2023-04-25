Thoothukudi collector requests petition writers not to charge public

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj has appealed to the petition writers on the collectorate premises to not collect money from the public for writing petitions while assuring them that the district administration would bear the cost of their service.



The collector, during the grievance redressal meeting, met with an elderly couple from Nadunalumoolaikinaru near Tiruchendur with their petitions having thumb impressions but neatly written. The elderly man Sivanantha Perumal (80) appealed to the collector to meet his demands, as he had spent Rs 150 to submit the petition, including Rs 50 for writing the petition at this elderly age.



Following this, Senthil Raj approached the petition writers beelining the collectorate approach road, and asked them not to charge the petitioners. The petition writers responded that it was their only income. One of the women petition writers said that she takes home Rs 500 to Rs 700 on Mondays from writing petitions. Some others said that not all petitioners give them Rs 50 for writing a petition, as some people who cannot afford so much give them not more than Rs 30.



After listening to their woes, the collector said he will make arrangements at the verandah of the collectorate for them and provide the cost for their service on behalf of the district administration. At least 10 to 15 petition writers furnish petitions for the needy during grievance redressal meetings on Mondays, and very few on other weekdays.

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj has appealed to the petition writers on the collectorate premises to not collect money from the public for writing petitions while assuring them that the district administration would bear the cost of their service. The collector, during the grievance redressal meeting, met with an elderly couple from Nadunalumoolaikinaru near Tiruchendur with their petitions having thumb impressions but neatly written. The elderly man Sivanantha Perumal (80) appealed to the collector to meet his demands, as he had spent Rs 150 to submit the petition, including Rs 50 for writing the petition at this elderly age. Following this, Senthil Raj approached the petition writers beelining the collectorate approach road, and asked them not to charge the petitioners. The petition writers responded that it was their only income. One of the women petition writers said that she takes home Rs 500 to Rs 700 on Mondays from writing petitions. Some others said that not all petitioners give them Rs 50 for writing a petition, as some people who cannot afford so much give them not more than Rs 30. After listening to their woes, the collector said he will make arrangements at the verandah of the collectorate for them and provide the cost for their service on behalf of the district administration. At least 10 to 15 petition writers furnish petitions for the needy during grievance redressal meetings on Mondays, and very few on other weekdays.