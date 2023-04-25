TN Collector takes immediate action for getting Old Age Pension to 85-year-old woman

By Express News Service

MADURAI: District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar took immediate action for releasing the Old Age Pension fund to an 85-year-old woman who hasn't received it for the past three months. The woman, R Suruliammal from the Keerathurai area, came to the collectorate for submitting a petition to the collector seeking her OAP amount.



While addressing the press, R Suruliammal said she has been residing alone at her home since her husband died a few years ago. Stating that she doesn't have children, the woman said she had been relying on the OAP to support herself. Since I haven't received the pension over the past three months, I am unable to meet my own needs, she said.



Hearing her plight, one social worker helped her to write the petition. On seeing her petition, District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar ordered the officials concerned to reveal the reason for not releasing her OAP.

Responding to the issue, the officials said the OAP was held back since the woman did not have a mobile number. However, as per the directions by the officials at the collectorate, the woman was given three months' worth of OAP as cash. The collector also ordered his subordinates to arrange an autorickshaw for the old woman to travel back to her house.

