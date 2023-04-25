Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Collector takes immediate action for getting Old Age Pension to 85-year-old woman

While addressing the press, R Suruliammal said she has been residing alone at her home since her husband died a few years ago.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar took immediate action for releasing the Old Age Pension fund to an 85-year-old woman who hasn't received it for the past three months. The woman, R Suruliammal from the Keerathurai area, came to the collectorate for submitting a petition to the collector seeking her OAP amount.

While addressing the press, R Suruliammal said she has been residing alone at her home since her husband died a few years ago. Stating that she doesn't have children, the woman said she had been relying on the OAP to support herself. Since I haven't received the pension over the past three months, I am unable to meet my own needs, she said.

Hearing her plight, one social worker helped her to write the petition. On seeing her petition, District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar ordered the officials concerned to reveal the reason for not releasing her OAP.

Responding to the issue, the officials said the OAP was held back since the woman did not have a mobile number. However, as per the directions by the officials at the collectorate, the woman was given three months' worth of OAP as cash. The collector also ordered his subordinates to arrange an autorickshaw for the old woman to travel back to her house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Old Age Pension fund old woman
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp