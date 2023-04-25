Train knocks down three spotted deer near Arakkonam in Chennai

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Three female spotted deer were knocked down by a train when they tried to cross the railway tracks near Arakkonam station on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Ghaziyur, located close to the reserve forest having a significant population of wild boar and spotted deer. The animals, sources said, come out in search of water during summer. Two of the animals killed were two years old and the third was eight months.

On receiving information, railway security forces and railway police retrieved the carcasses and informed the district forest department.

Expressing concern over the incident, Ranipet district forest ranger R Saravana Babu said, “This is the first time deer are getting killed in this forest range. Usually, deer living in forests in this range do not come out like this often. These were most probably migrant animals in search of food. To avoid such incidents in future, the forest department has asked us to dig pits and install hanging fins.”

The forest department said an autopsy will be carried out and the carcasses buried as per procedures.

