Villagers in Tami Nadu's Tiruppur seek police security during jallikattu

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Over 160 villagers from Azhagumalai village in Tiruppur district sought police protection seeking safety during the Jallikattu event, which will be held on April 25.

R Senthil, a villager told TNIE,” For the past few years, villagers face many issues during jallikattu events. Especially, all women face a lot of issues due to the unruly behaviour of the bull tamers, who enter farmlands to use wells and other things without permission. So, we have lodged a complaint with Avinashipalayam police station regarding the same.”

Azhagumalai Panchayat president P Thuyamani said, “We have already passed a resolution against the jallikattu event in Azhamugmalai, as the organisers have violated the conditions and caused disturbances in the past few years. These violations include damage to crops and damage to trees in private farmlands. But, the district administration permitted the organisers to conduct the event.”

Speaking to TNIE, a top police official said, “As many as 1,301 police personnel will be deployed for the entire event. This team will be headed by ADSP. The entire place will be monitored by police. We have formed fences in several vital spots, where either bull tamers or bulls will be allowed to move out to farmlands. Residential areas will also be offered police protection.”

