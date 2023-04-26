BJP SC wing wants Panchami land retrieved, meets Tamil Nadu governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state vice president VP Duraisamy and SC wing president Tada Periyasamy led a delegation to Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum on three issues -- retrieval of Panchami land; state’s ‘failure’ in spending SC special fund properly; and cancellation of the resolution adopted by Assembly on quota for Dalit Christians.

Answering reporters outside Raj Bhavan after the meeting, Periyasamy said, “The resolution passed by the Assembly on April 19 that Dalit Christians should be given reservation will not augur well for those in SC now. Chief Minister MK Stalin had moved this resolution to secure votes of Dalit Christians.”

On how could he oppose quota for Dalit Christians while being a SC leader himself, Periyasamy said, “Those who convert from another religion come under BCs and their rights are safeguarded by Mandal Commission recommendations.”

On retrieving Panchami land given to SC/STs by the British government, he said, “Last year, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan raised the issue in the Assembly. The revenue minister said the government had identified 1.5 lakh acres of Panchami land and steps would be taken for their retrieval. However, no step has been taken so far.”

