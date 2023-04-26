Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 12 state board exam results to be announced by Anbil Mahesh on May 8

The education department has also arranged for students to visit their respective schools to get the exam results.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

board exam, students

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Class 12 state board exam results will be announced on May 8 by school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at 9.30 am at the Anna Centenary Library.

Students will be able to view the results on www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge2.tn.nic.in by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth. Students can also view the results at national informatics centres at the respective district collectorate or at NIC branch offices. Exam results can also be accessed at any public library free of cost, a circular by the Directorate of Government Examinations stated. 

The education department has also arranged for students to visit their respective schools to get the exam results. For private candidates, results will be sent as SMS to the registered mobile number. 

Earlier, the exam results were scheduled to be declared on May 5, but were postponed as teachers and other stakeholders raised concerns that declaring the results two days ahead of NEET scheduled on May 7 will affect students mentally.

Comments

