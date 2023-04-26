Flexible working hours bill: Unions give up strike plan in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the state government’s decision to keep in abeyance the bill that allows flexible working hours for industries, trade unions have called off their plan to strike work and stage demonstrations across the state on May 12 and other related protests scheduled from April 26.

In a joint statement, representatives of nine unions, including CITU, AITUC, HMS, INTUC, and AITUC, have urged the government to totally withdraw the bill in due course. “We welcome Chief Minister MK Stalin’s decision to keep in abeyance the implementation of the bill considering the views expressed by the unions. We urge him to take further administrative steps to withdraw the bill totally,” the unions said.

On Monday, three ministers and senior officials held talks with trade unions and later, the Chief Minister said all further action for the implementation of the bill would be put on hold. The alliance parties of the DMK also called on Stalin and thanked him for the decision.

