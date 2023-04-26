Incessant rainfall offers relief for Madurai people  

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After consecutive days of high temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Madurai has been witnessing decent showers for the past couple of days. On Tuesday, the district received an average rainfall of 12.2 mm.



According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation over the south of Tamil Nadu, caused the moderate downpour in Madurai. "The district received an average of 12.2 mm rainfall from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Though the sky remained partially cloudy with occasional drizzles, the temperature soared above 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday," sources said.



Following the hour-long downpour in the night hours, several areas in the district, including MoondruMavadi, Nellupettai, and Thiruparangundram, witness water stagnation. In view of the continuous showers, the Civil Supplies Department immediately began shifting the paddy from DPCs to prevent it from damage. Meanwhile, a government bus got stuck in an inundated subway near Thiruparankundram. The bus was towed out of the water after several hours.



When contacted, city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon stated that workers have been deputed to drain off the water from the subway. He added that no major incidents of water stagnation were reported in the city and that desilting vehicles were deputed in places that got inundated following the rain.

Farmers in the district expressed happiness over the continuous showers, which they say would assist them in irrigating their summer season crops at the maturing stage. An official source from the TN Civil Supplies Corporation stated that proper precautionary measures have been taken, such as using tarpaulin sheets to protect paddy at DPCs that have been procuring paddy in the Vadipatti block.



Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan, a devotee from Madurai said the district has been witnessing copious rain as a relief from the searing hot temperature following the Chithirai Festival flag hoisting.



Third day of Chithirai festival



Madurai: On the third day of the Chithirai festival, the deities of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple were adorned in a gem-studded traditional armour and were taken on a procession around the four Masi streets in a Golden Chaparam before being placed at the Kalyana Sundara Mudaliar Mandagapadi during the day. Later in the night by 7 pm, the deities were taken on a procession on Kailasa Chaparam and Kamadhenu Vahana back to the temple.



In view of the Chithirai festival, the food safety department has issued an announcement to the street vendors and shop owners in the area that no chemical agents should be used in the refreshments distributed to the devotees. They also added that the food prepared for Annadhanam should be of standard quality. "All organisers who offer Annadhan at Mandagapadi should also prevent people from littering the areas. Waste should be dumped in the corporation dumpsters placed in the areas. Organisers who wish to give Annadhan during the festival should register with the food safety department website for permission," they added.

