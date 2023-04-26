Home States Tamil Nadu

 Kanimozhi says BJP government passing bills without consulting with opposition parties  

She further blamed the BJP is not releasing funds for the non-BJP-ruled states.

Published: 26th April 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The union government has been passing important bills without consulting with the opposition party members, said Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday.

Speaking at a party meeting in the presence of  Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar and Sankarankovil MLA E Raja, Kanimozhi added that the union government is not enacting the laws in a democratic way.

"The Tenkasi MP should have known about the activities carried out by the union government. The BJP-led government has been passing important bills in the parliament when there is an uproar. It even passed some bills which threaten communal harmony and affect the livelihood of people. The people of Tamil Nadu should unite in order to teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming election. The BJP alliance won only one seat in the last parliament election. This time, we should not give even a single seat to the alliance," Kanimozhi urged.
 
She further blamed the BJP is not releasing funds for the non-BJP-ruled states. "If the union government accumulates the states' funds at the Centre, how can the states implement schemes for its people? The BJP government is causing issues in the non-BJP-ruled states through the governors. The Centre has been releasing funds only for the promotion of Sanskrit and not Tamil," she rued.

Following the party meeting, Kanimozhi laid the foundation stone of a library in Sankarankovil in the presence of District Collector Durai Ravichandran.

