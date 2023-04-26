Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC can review interim orders of family court

The ruling was given on a batch of petitions to decide whether such revision petitions can be filed against an interim maintenance order of a family court.

Published: 26th April 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The first bench of Madras High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, has held that the family court’s orders on interim maintenance can be reviewed by the High Court if the aggrieved parties file applications for such review.

Saying that the right of maintenance is civil in nature, but the consequences of such orders are criminal in nature, the bench said the orders on interim maintenance to a spouse, parent or child can be reviewed by the high court under section 397 of CrPC if the aggrieved parties file review petition.

The bench concurred with the submissions by Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram that a family court can be considered a criminal court and noted that section 7(2) of the Family Court Act shows the f

amily court can be considered a criminal court as it is also exercising powers of a judicial magistrate court. The ruling was given on a batch of petitions to decide whether such revision petitions can be filed against an interim maintenance order of a family court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court family court’s orders
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp