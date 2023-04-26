Madras HC can review interim orders of family court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, has held that the family court’s orders on interim maintenance can be reviewed by the High Court if the aggrieved parties file applications for such review.

Saying that the right of maintenance is civil in nature, but the consequences of such orders are criminal in nature, the bench said the orders on interim maintenance to a spouse, parent or child can be reviewed by the high court under section 397 of CrPC if the aggrieved parties file review petition.

The bench concurred with the submissions by Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram that a family court can be considered a criminal court and noted that section 7(2) of the Family Court Act shows the f

amily court can be considered a criminal court as it is also exercising powers of a judicial magistrate court. The ruling was given on a batch of petitions to decide whether such revision petitions can be filed against an interim maintenance order of a family court.

