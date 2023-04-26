Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC stays Rs 25 lakh NGT fine on Karur municipal corporation

Moreover, permission was obtained from the Karur district revenue officer on March 6, 2023, for undertaking alternate measures to divert the sub-canal, it pointed out.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed an order passed by the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), Chennai, directing the Karur municipal corporation to pay Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for allegedly constructing a bus stand by disturbing some water channels in Thirumanilaiyur village in Karur.

A Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice R Subramanian passed the interim order on a petition filed by the corporation challenging the NGT’s order dated March 23, 2023, on the grounds that the tribunal had passed the order based on mere conjectures and surmises and that the issue had already been decided by the High Court and also the Supreme Court in previous litigations.

The corporation also refuted the allegations made by the agriculturist before NGT and claimed that as per records, there were no agricultural activities carried out in the chosen site for the past several years, and the water channels formed for irrigation purposes were abandoned and do not exist at the proposed construction sites. Moreover, permission was obtained from the Karur district revenue officer on March 6, 2023, for undertaking alternate measures to divert the sub-canal, it pointed out.

But without considering this, the NGT passed the order directing the corporation to suspend the works in the disputed areas and to pay a Rs 25 lakh penalty to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the corporation said and requested the court to quash the NGT’s order. The judges adjourned the case to June 12 to be heard along with a connected public interest litigation that is pending before it.

