Man abducts, murders 14-year-old tribal girl in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A 14-year-old girl from the Toda tribe was found dead in Angurboard near Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris on Monday evening. A 25-year-old relative has been booked for her murder and attempted sexual assault and police is on the lookout for him.
According to the police, a relative picked up the girl, who studies in Class 9, from her school on the pretext of dropping her home on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, at around 6 pm on Monday, the parents started searching for the girl as she had not reached her house till that time. At around 6.30 pm, police found a dead body of a minor girl near some bushes near the Angurboard junction and alerted the locals. The parents rushed to the spot and confirmed that it was their daughter.
"She was strangulated to death and we found a car belonging to the relative near the place where the body was found," police said.
The girl's body was taken to Udhagamandalam Government Hospital for postmortem examination.
"We have sent the samples from the body to the forensic science laboratory in Chennai for a viscera test. The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday afternoon," officers said.
"The suspect aged around 25, is also from the Toda tribe and stayed in a village nearby. He works with her father and he allegedly forced her to be in a relationship with him, but when she refused to do so, he picked her up from her school on Monday and tried to sexually assault her. We have secured his car from the crime scene and an investigation is underway to trace his whereabouts," police said.
He was booked under Sections 7 (Sexual assault) and 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder). The Pykara police have formed five special teams to arrest the suspect.
Meanwhile, the family members and relatives of the victim staged a protest on Ooty - Gudalur road on Monday night demanding severe action against the perpetrator. The police assured to take action against the suspect and pacified them.
