Stalin to meet President Murmu, invite her for launch of multi-speciality hospital in Guindy

Published: 26th April 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 06:04 PM

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday in New Delhi to invite her to inaugurate the multi-super-specialty hospital, built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in Guindy. The Chief Minister will be leaving for the national capital on Thursday night.

An official release here said the hospital is being unveiled to commemorate the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The hospital has been built over an area of 51,429 sq. ft with six floors and a ground floor with 1,000 beds in the King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research complex in Guindy.

The super-specialty departments in this hospital would include cardiothoracic surgery, neurosurgery, medical and surgical oncology, surgical gastroenterology, vascular surgery and interventional neurovascular radiology. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the hospital on March 21, 2022.

Sources said the Chief Minister may invite the President to inaugurate the Kalaignar Kottam, a museum and a marriage hall at Tiruvarur. Besides, the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Union government to amend the Constitution to ensure reservation for Dalit Christians, and another resolution urging the President to fix a time frame for governors to give their assent for the Bills adopted by the state Assembly.

There is speculation that during his visit to the national capital, the Chief Minister may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

