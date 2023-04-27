Home States Tamil Nadu

12,000 devotees expected to visit Chithirai fest: TN Minister

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu inspected the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Vaigai river on Wednesday.

Chithirai festival celebrations. (Photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu inspected the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Vaigai river on Wednesday. He said a series of executive-level meetings and precautionary measures are being taken considering the footfall of the event.

"This year, as many as 12,000 devotees will be allowed for the Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) on May 2. We have issued an advisory to keep nearby parks, colleges and entertainment places open during night near Tamukkam area to ensure the crowd can stand easily to witness the Kallalagar procession. Traditional bullock carts will be allowed for the festival," he added.

Sekar Babu further noted that the DMK government is maintaining 1,416 temples tanks in 1,058 TN temples. So far the government has completed maintenance work at 87 tanks. Actions will be taken to prevent mixing of sewage in the tanks, he stated, adding that installation of rope cars will be carried out at a cost of Rs 66 crore at four temples in Palani, Thiruparangunram, Thiruneermalai and Thirukkalukkunram.

After inspecting Veera Vasantharayar Mandabam and Thirukalyana Mandabam at Meenakshi temple, the minister offered fruits to the temple elephant Parvati and checked on her health condition.

Earlier in the day, Sekar Babu, Minister P Moorthy, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, city police commissioner KS Narenthiran Nayar, district collector Dr S Aneesh Shekar, city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and political leaders inspected the arrangements at the temple and Vaigai river.

A senior official from the Kallalagar temple said in view of the Chithirai festival, around 40 lakhs have been spent for preparing the venue at different locations, painting of AV bridge and clearing of rocks inside the river. It will be completed this week, he added.

