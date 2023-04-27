25 district headquarters hospitals to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,030 crore: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said as many as 25 district headquarters hospitals will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,038 crore. Along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, he was laying the foundation stone for the construction of primary health centres and new hospital buildings worth Rs 75.26 crore in the district.



Minister Ma Subramanian said around 708 urban health and wellness centres will be established in densely populated areas to operate from 8 am to 5 pm. "The centres will come up in 21 municipal corporations and 63 municipalities across Tamil Nadu. The construction works of more than 500 centres have been completed. In Virudhunagar, the construction of seven centres at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore is underway.

Two centres will be in the Sivakasi corporation, three in Virudhunagar municipality, one in Srivilliputhur municipality and one in Arupukottai municipality are in progress. Two new primary health centres are also to be set up in Ilupaiyur and Sembatti," he added. The ministers also laid a foundation stone for the construction of a new building to upgrade the government hospital in Rajapalayam at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

