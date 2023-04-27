Anbumani Ramdoss urges CM to take stringent action against sand mafia

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take stringent action against members of the sand mafia behind the murder of Village Administrative Officer Lourth Francis in Thoothukudi, during the press meet held at Madurai airport on Wednesday.



While addressing the press at the Madurai airport, Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss said that while the DMK rose to power while promoting the slogan 'Tamil is Everywhere', the widespread and apt slogan would be 'Liquor is Everywhere'. "The Tamil Nadu Government passed the GO in support of serving liquor at international conferences, marriage halls, and playgrounds among other places. It points to their perspective of their governance," he said.



Emphasising the significance of linking rivers in the southern districts, Ramadoss stated that though the foundation stone for the Kundaru and Cauvery River linking project was laid by the previous government, the present government has announced Rs 16 crore with regard to the implementation of this project. "The DMK government has not taken any steps for the project. Nearly 620 TMC water from Cauvery is released into the sea. If this project is implemented, many districts, including Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Pudukottai will receive uninterrupted water supply," he added.



"The Tamil Nadu government has passed a bill on consolidating government lands for large projects. This law favours corporates and individuals who have over 100 acres of land. It is a partial bill. DMK is not working for the welfare of the people. They promised to live-stream the assembly session. But, it didn't," Ramadoss pointed out.



He further condemned the state government for not taking action against the sand mafia behind the brutal murder of VAO Lourth Francis at Thoothukudi. He urged the Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to take stringent action against the sand mafia and said that they must be booked under the Goondas Act.



He also stated that a proper investigation must be done regarding Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's leaked audio recordings. "Climate Challenge is a great threat to the nation. Though there are a total of 45,000 lakes in the state, only 27,000 lakes are being used for irrigating agriculture lands as the remaining lakes in the state have gone dry," he said.

