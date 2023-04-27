Anganwadi workers in TN withdraw from state-wide protest after talks with social welfare minister

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following talks with Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan, the Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and assistants association withdrew from the state-wide protest on Wednesday.



On Tuesday evening, the Anganwadi workers staged a sit-in protest on the collectorate premises across the 38 districts in the state emphasising a slew of demands, including summer holidays, ceasing the process of merging of Anganwadi centres, filling up vacancies and a halt on deputing assistants in more than three centres.



The minister summoned the association members for a talk at the Thoothukudi MLA office in Toovipuram, during which the association office bearers appealed to stop merging the Anganwadis as it could potentially reduce the number of beneficiaries, and highlighted the swelling vacancies due to the non-appointment of since 2017. They also stated that the poorly maintained buildings pose a threat to the children attending classes at the centres.



Responding to their complaints, Geetha said the government has considered the plea of the Anganwadi workers and assistants and that the right decision will be taken soon. Protesters should avoid self-restraining agitations, and withdraw from the protest, she appealed.



State president of the association Rathna Mala, general secretary Devamani, vice president Hemapriya, CITU deputy general secretary Kannan, and state secretary R Russel, were present during the talks. After the meeting, the workers announced that the state-wide protest has been withdrawn.

