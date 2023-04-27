Home States Tamil Nadu

Body of slain VAO laid to rest in Pudukottai, one more suspect held

He was brutally murdered at Murappanadu Kovilpatthu VAO office by two persons involved in illegal sand mining.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj consoling the family members of the slain VAO, Lourth Francis, at their house | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The body of slain Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Y Lourth Francis (53) was laid to rest at his native place in Soosaipandiyapuram near Pudukottai. He was brutally murdered at Murappanadu Kovilpatthu VAO office by two persons involved in illegal sand mining, in the afternoon on Tuesday and breathed his last at Tirunelveli medical college hospital in Palayamkottai. 

The body of Francis was brought to his house at Soosaipandiyapuram from Palayamkottai on Wednesday. District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj paid homage to the deceased Lourth Francis on behalf of the government in the presence of District revenue officer Ajay Sreenivasan. He also consoled the VAO’s wife and children and assured all the necessary assistance for the family. 

Meanwhile, former AIADMK ministers Kadambur Raju and SPShanmuganathan, former MLA Mohan, and BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa, attended the funeral. The body of Lourth Francis was laid to rest at the RC cemetery in Pudukkottai.

Meanwhile, a special police team arrested one more suspect in the murder, Marimuthu of Thalaiyuthu in Tirunelveli. Earlier, R Ramasubramanian alias Ramasubbu (40) was arrested in connection with the same. As per the FIR, the Murappanadu police booked the two suspects under sections 448, 332, 302, and 506(ii) of IPC. 

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the slain VAO’s son L Marshal Yesuvadiyan, who witnessed the incident when he went to the VAO office to deliver lunch to his father. While one of the accused attacked Francis with a machete, the other hit him with an iron rod, read the FIR statement by Marshal. 

According to Marshal’s complaint, when he tried to stop the duo from attacking his father, they threatened to hack him down too, following which they fled from the scene on a bike. “Thalayari (village assistant) Ganesan, A Arunachalam (55) of Senalpatti and S Arumugam (60) of Padukaiyur rushed the injured VAO to the hospital in a 108 ambulance. However, he died at around 2.40 pm the same day,” the complaint read.
Meanwhile, VAOs attached to the Tamil Village Administrative Officers’ Association staged a demonstration on the Thoothukudi Collectorate premises condemning the attack on their colleague. 

State president of the association, Rajan Sethupathy, led the agitation in the presence of district president Ganesaperumal demanding protection from similar miscreants. Seeking action against the police officials who failed to initiate action upon his complaint, the VAO further sought a special Act to protect them akin to the Doctors Protection Act. “VAOs are supposed to lodge complaints on behalf of the government and the public, in the event of ill occurrences as per the district administration. They become witnesses in many criminal cases,” added Ganesaperumal, while pitching the need for the special Act. Over 300 VAOs, including 60 women from Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and other districts took part in the agitation.

Village Administrative Officer Murder
