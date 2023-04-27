Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin assures cooperation to union govt to evacuate Indians from Sudan

He further added around 400 natives of Tamil Nadu are also stranded in Sudan and they are expecting assistance to return to India.

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he assured that the state government will extend its cooperation for the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens including Tamils from Sudan. 

In his letter, Stalin expressed his satisfaction with the Union government’s efforts to rescue Indians from Sudan. “With the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan, it is comforting to know that the Indian Air Force aircraft and the Indian Navy vessels are strategically positioned near Sudan to facilitate the swift movement of Indian citizens out of the country.”

He further added around 400 natives of Tamil Nadu are also stranded in Sudan and they are expecting assistance to return to India. “While the first batch of stranded Indians is onboard INS Sumedha, the state Government has been receiving frantic calls from relatives of the stranded persons,” he pointed out. 

Highlighting the state government’s support for the evacuation, CM MK Stain said, “ The entire state administration is ready to support and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan to facilitate the flow of information regarding the natives of Tamil Nadu and to extend all help for expeditious evacuation of the stranded Tamils.”

He further added, “ I hope “Operation Kaveri” will bring peace and happiness to all the families of Indians stranded in Sudan, awaiting the safe return of their near and dear ones. We reiterate our readiness to extend our cooperation for the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens from Sudan.” 

Control room opened in Delhi, Chennai
The state government has taken steps to establish a control room at Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi and Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Chennai and carry out rescue operation( from Sudan).

The affected person can contact through the telephone numbers: 011-24193100, 9289516711( for Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi), and tnhouse@nic.in. The contact numbers of the Commissionarate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Chennai is +91 96000-23645 and nrtchennai@gmail.com. 

