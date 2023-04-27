Copra procurement starts in Madurai, 6.7 tonnes procured in four weeks

MADURAI: The agriculture department has commenced the copra procurement process for this year under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). About 6 metric tonnes have been procured so far from five farmers, however, lack of packing bags among other issues have slightly delayed the procurement process. The target set by the department is 100 metric tonnes.
The procurement is being carried out from April to September this year through regulated outlets in Vadipatti and Melur. According to the scheme, a minimum support price of Rs 10,860 per quintal should be provided to farmers for the procured copra. As per the required procurement standard, the moisture content of copra should be less than 6 percent. The amount for the purchased copra will be directly credited to the farmer's bank account.
V Mercy Jeyarani, secretary of the department's marketing committee, said about 16.9 metric tons (9.7 metric tons from Vadipatti RM and 7.2 metric tons from Melur RM) were procured in Madurai last year during February to July. "This year, 6 MT have been procured in four weeks. The department has created awareness on how to produce copra as per the procurement standard," she added.
Farmers stated that during the regular auction, copra would get an average of Rs 50-Rs 70 per kg whereas the prices are much greater when procured under the PSS.
