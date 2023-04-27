False case of ganja smuggling: Court directs dept action against Madurai police official

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Inspector General of Police (South Zone) to take departmental action against Madurai SS Colony police inspector and other police officials (if any) for allegedly foisting a false case of ganja smuggling on a man who had earlier lodged a complaint against seven policemen in 2019.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction while allowing a bail petition filed by the man, Krishna Kumar of Madurai, who was arrested by SS Colony police on March 7, 2023 for allegedly possessing 21 kg ganja. Kumar claimed he had been previously arrested by the SS Colony police in 2019 over a lottery case.

After revealing before the magistrate that he was beaten up by the police, he further lodged a complaint against seven police officials concerned, the petition said. But he was being compelled to withdraw the case and as he refused, he was illegally detained by the police on March 6 and at the instance of the seven policemen, the said false case had been foisted against him as an act of vengeance, Kumar alleged.

The judge noted that when the court directed the police to preserve the CCTV footage recorded during the relevant time, the police claimed the footage could be stored only for 15 days. The judge said the departmental proceedings should be completed within three months.

