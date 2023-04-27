Jharkhand boy tops VIT engineering entrance test

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2023 conducted between April 17 to April 23, have been published on Wednesday. The computer-based exam was held in 121 Indian cities and four cities abroad.

Kushagra Bashisth from Jharkhand secured the first rank followed by Prakshal Shrinivas Choudhary and Mahin Pramod Dhoke, both from Maharashtra. The counselling for admission to BTech programmes at VIT Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal is scheduled from April 26 to June 14.

Candidates who secured ranks 1 to 10 will be given a 100% tuition fee waiver for all four years. Those who secured ranks 11 to 50 will get a 75% fee waiver, those in ranks 51 to 100 will get a 50%, and those in ranks 101 to 500 will get a 25% fee waiver.

Toppers (one boy and one girl) from all districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh who studied in government schools in rural areas will be given a 100% fee waiver and an exemption from hostel and mess fees. The results have been published on websites https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee and www.vit.ac.in.

