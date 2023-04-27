Home States Tamil Nadu

Keep legacy of Tamizh Thatha alive with manimandapam, library, say residents of Perambalur village

Kunnam's tryst with the literary icon began when an unemployed Venkatasubbaiyer, U Ve Swaminatha Iyer's father, arrived in Kunnam. U Ve Sa was only 11 then.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:   April 28 marks the 81st death anniversary of 'Tamizh Thatha' U Ve Swaminatha Iyer, and residents of Kunnam -- where the late Tamil scholar began his literary career at an early age -- to keep his legacy alive have urged the state government to set up a manimandapam and a library in his name.

Kunnam's tryst with the literary icon began when an unemployed Venkatasubbaiyer, U Ve Swaminatha Iyer's father, arrived in Kunnam. U Ve Sa was only 11 then. The family, which was then struggling without an income, was taken care of by the residents.

They lived in Kunnam between 1866 and 1871. As a 19-year-old man, U Ve Sa wrote, 'Neeli Irattai Mani Malai' in Kunnam, before leaving for Mayiladuthurai. Jayapal Rathinam, a retired government employee, who had a few months ago submitted a petition with Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu seeking a manimandapam and a library in the late scholar's name, said, "U Ve Sa began his literary career in Kunnam. Yet, the residents of Perambalur know little about him.

The government should hence come forward to celebrate his birth anniversary in Kunnam. A government building should be dedicated, in addition to a manimandapam and a library, in his memory. It will be a tribute to him and the people of Kunnam who helped him." R Selvam, a resident of Kunnam, echoing the views, said, "The coming generations should be aware of U Ve Sa. It is up to the government to keep his legacy alive." When contacted, District Collector K Karpagam promised to act on the demands.

