Model residential school in Madurai starts new classes for 9 and 10

At present, special coaching classes for Class 12 students preparing for JEET and NEET after board exams are being conducted at the school.  

Published: 27th April 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:24 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A residential government model school in Madurai, which was established last year with Classes 11 and 12, will soon add Classes 9 and 10 in the upcoming academic year. The school, which has been functioning at a temporary facility at PTR College of Engineering and Technology in Austinpatti, has around 118 students studying in Class 11 and 68 students in Class 12 under the guidance of 15 teachers.  

Headmaster of the school and additional in-charge G Senthil Kumar said the Tamil Nadu School Education Department will soon send the list of students list to be admitted to classes 9 and 10 like how it was done last year. He added that the admission of students to the new classes will begin by the end of May.

Stating that the students for the new classes will be selected from government schools in the district, where each student would be offered admission based on their and their parents' willingness. Though the model school system has prevailed in the state for many years, modifications are made to it every year, he said, adding that the model school with a residential campus was established in the district to train Class 12 students in competitive exams. In the first phase, we commenced with Classes 11 and 12. Since then, the school has been temporarily functioning at the PTR College. Officials said that it will take a couple of years to construct a new building for this model school. 

