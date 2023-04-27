Nine students suspended for ragging at Adi Dravidar hostel of Aringar Anna Government college

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Nine students studying at the Aringar Anna Government Arts College at Seyyar here were suspended on Wednesday after a video of them ragging first-year students at the Adi Dravidar government college men’s hostel nearby went viral on social media. The students have been suspended for one month.

A statement issued by the principal of the college said that the matter has been forwarded to the district collector for further action. “Following the complaint of first-year students who were allegedly harassed by ragging at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel, videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. The investigation by the governing council members has revealed the existence of a ragging culture.

Further evidence has been sent to the district collector of Tiruvannamalai and instructions have been given accordingly. A total of nine students, comprising second and third year degree students, were involved in this group activity. They are being suspended for the next one month,” the statement reads.

Officials said that currently there are 29 students in the hostel, out of which 23 belong to Scheduled Caste and the remaining six are from the most backward caste. Among them, 20 students are first year students, while the remaining nine are in the second and third years.

According to sources, the freshers have been facing continuous harassment from the seniors who ordered them to eat dinner only after they have finished theirs. The juniors were also expected to bow their heads when they spot seniors in the college campus.

The incident happened on Sunday when the warden stepped out to purchase supplies. In the video, the students are seen getting whipped with a rope one at a time. The first year students were allegedly being punished by the seniors for refusing to comply with their demands. Upon learning about the incident, the college principal informed the parents of the ragged students and conducted an inquiry and suspended the students.

