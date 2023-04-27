Home States Tamil Nadu

No Monday morning blues for self-help groups in Krishnagiri

Exhibition of products made by self-help groups (SHG) held every week at the collectorate is receiving good response from the public.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Self help groups in Krishnagiri

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Exhibition of products made by self-help groups (SHG) held every week at the collectorate is receiving a good response from the public. The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission organises the exhibition on Mondays to coincide with the weekly public grievance redressal meeting when a large number of people visit the place.

“The initiative was launched in February and has benefitted around 40 SHGs so far,” said PA Zakkir Hussain, project director, TNSRLM. There are about 7,120 SHGs under the TNSRLM in Krishnagiri.
Asha Velu (28), a member of Vinayagar SHG, making herbal soups, said, “A person who came to attend grievance redressal programme drank the concoction made of Mudavattukal Kilanagu and placed orders worth `10,500.”

V Shanti (48), another SHG member selling Thattuvadai, said she makes Rs 2,500 on Mondays, which is Rs 500 more than normal sales. She added, “If we sell to shops, we need to reduce one rupee per Thattuvadai because of transportation costs, but here we are directly taking from my home which is near the Collectorate.”

D Ramani (72) of Bothimutlu village near Veppanahalli who sells dolls made of clothes and wires said she earns about Rs 1,000 on Mondays.

P Logaratchagi, manager, the district supply and marketing society of TNSRLM, said, “Few SHG members have developed business contacts after setting up stalls on Mondays. Even for a few government meetings, millet-based cakes are bought from them. Millet-based foods are in high demand during the morning. The stalls function till evening based on the crowd.”

