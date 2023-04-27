Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, Narikuravars, Kuruvikarars can change MBC certificates to Scheduled Tribe

The move follows the Union government’s decision to grant ST status to the two semi-nomadic communities in September last. 

Published: 27th April 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Students and job aspirants of Narikuravar and Kuruvikarar communities, holding Most Backward Caste (MBC) certificates, can now change them to Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates. 
The revenue department has started issuing ST certificates to the members of both the communities recently. The move follows the Union government’s decision to grant ST status to the two semi-nomadic communities in September last. 

Sources from the revenue department told TNIE the TNeSevai portal https://www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in/ has now been enabled for applying ST certificates for the  Narikuravar and Kuruvikarar communities. A G.O. in this regard was issued last month.  

KC Murugesan, a tribal rights activist in Kancheepuram said, “The current reservation of 1% for STs needs to be revised so as to be proportional to their population. To enhance the quota, the government should conduct a population census.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Most Backward Caste Scheduled Tribe
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp