SC man, woman assaulted after their goats take shelter in BC community graveyard

TENKASI: A 54-year-old SC man and his neighbour were allegedly assaulted in Parankunrapuram village by another person hailing from the BC community on Sunday. Police sources said the suspect, Yesudurai, was irked at the duo, K Chinnathambi and P Parvathi, after their goats took shelter in a shed at a graveyard belonging to the BC community.

A case has been registered under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and IPC against Yesudurai, who is absconding. “We took around 20 goats to graze on the pasture located near the graveyard of BC community people.

Panicked by thunderstorm and heavy rain, our goats took shelter at the graveyard for about 10 minutes. When we were chasing them away from the shelter, Yesudurai came in his two-wheeler and asked us why we allowed our goats to come inside the shelter. He snatched the stick Chinnathambi was holding and started beating him,” said Parvathi.

She added that Yesudurai kicked their goats to chase them out of the shed. “I asked Yesudurai not to beat Chinnathambi and promised him that I would wash the shed. Hearing this, he beat me, tore my saree and hurled casteist slurs.

Our relatives admitted us to the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi for treatment. We were discharged on Tuesday, but I am still feeling pain and suffering from fever,” she said. “The police should arrest the accused as soon as possible and hand over a copy of the FIR to the victims,” Murugan demanded.



