Home States Tamil Nadu

SC man, woman assaulted after their goats take shelter in BC community graveyard

A case has been registered under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and IPC against Yesudurai, who is absconding.  

Published: 27th April 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI:  A 54-year-old SC man and his neighbour were allegedly assaulted in Parankunrapuram village by another person hailing from the BC community on Sunday. Police sources said the suspect, Yesudurai, was irked at the duo, K Chinnathambi and P Parvathi, after their goats took shelter in a shed at a graveyard belonging to the BC community.

A case has been registered under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and IPC against Yesudurai, who is absconding.  “We took around 20 goats to graze on the pasture located near the graveyard of BC community people.

Panicked by thunderstorm and heavy rain, our goats took shelter at the graveyard for about 10 minutes. When we were chasing them away from the shelter, Yesudurai came in his two-wheeler and asked us why we allowed our goats to come inside the shelter. He snatched the stick Chinnathambi was holding and started beating him,” said Parvathi.

She added that Yesudurai kicked their goats to chase them out of the shed. “I asked Yesudurai not to beat Chinnathambi and promised him that I would wash the shed. Hearing this, he beat me, tore my saree and hurled casteist slurs.

Our relatives admitted us to the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi for treatment. We were discharged on Tuesday, but I am still feeling pain and suffering from fever,” she said. “The police should arrest the accused as soon as possible and hand over a copy of the FIR to the victims,” Murugan demanded.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Community clash Caste discrimination
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp