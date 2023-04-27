Home States Tamil Nadu

TPDK opposes Kerala's move to build check dam on Siruvani

TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan said, “Pillur dam is also getting water from Siruvani dam and Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts depend upon these dams.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Protest held by TPDK against Kerala's move to construct dam

Protest held by TPDK against Kerala's move to construct dam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Members of various parties, led by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), detained Kerala transport corporation buses during a protest on Wednesday to condemn the neighbouring state's plans to construct a check dam on Siruvani river near Goolikadavu.

The protest was held in front of Thiruvalluvar bus stand in the city. The cadre raised slogans against the Kerala government, alleging Coimbatore city would be deprived of drinking water if the check dam is constructed.

TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan said, “Pillur dam is also getting water from Siruvani dam and Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts depend upon these dams. It is an interstate issue and Kerala should have got permission from the Cauvery water management authority. CM MK Stalin should intervene and urge Pinrayi Vijayan to stop construction of the dam.”

Ramakrishnan further demanded that Kerala officials should carry out road maintenance work en route to Siruvani dam from near Chadivayal as the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has been paying maintenance fees annually along with drinking water usage charges. Members of TPDK, MDMK, TMMK and SDPI participated in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siruvani river TPDK
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp