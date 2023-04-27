TPDK opposes Kerala's move to build check dam on Siruvani

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of various parties, led by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), detained Kerala transport corporation buses during a protest on Wednesday to condemn the neighbouring state's plans to construct a check dam on Siruvani river near Goolikadavu.

The protest was held in front of Thiruvalluvar bus stand in the city. The cadre raised slogans against the Kerala government, alleging Coimbatore city would be deprived of drinking water if the check dam is constructed.

TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan said, “Pillur dam is also getting water from Siruvani dam and Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts depend upon these dams. It is an interstate issue and Kerala should have got permission from the Cauvery water management authority. CM MK Stalin should intervene and urge Pinrayi Vijayan to stop construction of the dam.”

Ramakrishnan further demanded that Kerala officials should carry out road maintenance work en route to Siruvani dam from near Chadivayal as the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has been paying maintenance fees annually along with drinking water usage charges. Members of TPDK, MDMK, TMMK and SDPI participated in the protest.

