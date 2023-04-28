Home States Tamil Nadu

2020 POCSO case: Cuddalore man to serve 20 years in jail

The trial for this case had been going on for three years and was held at the special POCSO court in Cuddalore district.

Published: 28th April 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  The POCSO court in Cuddalore district sentenced 20 years of jail time to youth for on Wednesday. The accused, identified as D Sathish (25), hails from Thiyagaperumanallur in Tiruvarur district and works as an electrician.

According to sources from the Cuddalore court, Sathish had an affair with a 16-year-old girl from a village near Chidambaram, during his tenure at Periyapattu near Puthuchathiram in the district in 2019. Sathish, sources added, hid his marital status from the girl. On January 26, 2020, Sathish kidnapped the girl, after which her mother filed a complaint. Following this, the Puthuchathiram police filed a case against Sathish under the POCSO Act and arrested him back then.

The trial for this case had been going on for three years and was held at the special POCSO court in Cuddalore district. On Wednesday evening, presiding judge S Uthamaraja sentenced Sathish to 20 years in jail, along with a penalty of Rs 5,000. He also ordered the government to pay five lakh rupees as compensation to the victim.
.

