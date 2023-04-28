Home States Tamil Nadu

Al-Umma leader Basha back in jail after parole, complains of chest pain

The Madras High Court  granted Basha 15-day parole from April 10 and he stayed with his son who lives at Rose Avenue in Anbu Nagar near South Ukkadam.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Al Umma leader SA Basha, who is serving life imprisonment in the 1998 serial bomb blast case, was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday after he complained of chest pain. Basha (83) is among the 33 serving a life sentence in the case and is lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The Madras High Court granted Basha 15-day parole from April 10 and he stayed with his son who lives at Rose Avenue in Anbu Nagar near South Ukkadam. He returned to the prison on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to CMCH. After a check-up, he was taken to the prison hospital in the evening, sources said.

"He is suffering from age-related illness. He felt weak and did not sleep well in the last four days. On Wednesday, he fell unconscious, and he was taken to CMCH," said Basha's family members.
It may be recalled that the family has been seeking long parole for Basha on health grounds. "The DGP has the power to grant parole to life convicts. But in our case, police denied permission and also opposed the parole in court," Basha's relative said.

