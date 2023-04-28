 'Arrest cops whose lapses in duty led to VAO murder case'

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: With regard to Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Lourthu Francis' murder at Murappanadu, members of the Thamirabarani Protection Movement have petitioned Collector Dr K Senthil Raj seeking steps to arrest police officers at the station concerned for their lapses. Ayiko, an activist, said illegal sand smuggling has been continuing unabated at Kaliyavur, Anandha Nambi Kurichi, Manakkarai, Azhikudi, Senelpatti, and Maruthur with the support of police in recent years. The activists attached to the movement also mentioned names of some sub-inspectors working (some previously) at Murappanadu police station, and a special branch constable, who allegedly allowed sand theft after receiving bribes. On the day Lourthu Francis was killed, the murder suspect, Ramasubramanian, had gone to the police station for negotiating some affairs of an FIR registered against him previously. "The police betrayed Francis by disclosing his persistent efforts to arrest Ramasubbu for smuggling sand, and they also let him scot-free from the police station. After leaving the police station, Ramasubbu headed straight to the VAO office and stabbed Francis to death. The VAO office is just 100 metres away from the police station," he said. "Murappanadu police inspector, sub-inspector, and the special branch intelligence personnel were well aware of the developments and are guilty of allowing a criminal to murder a village administrative officer. Had they arrested Ramasubbu when he came to the station, the VAO would have been alive with us now. The Superintendent of Police must include names of the policemen in the FIR, collect CCTV footage from Murappanadu police station, seize their mobile phones, and arrest them," Aiyko said.