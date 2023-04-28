Captain Miller crew gets shooting permit after 3 months of filming

Home States Tamil Nadu

The entire government machinery has worked hard to prepare the permit letter in such a short time, MDMK councillor Rama Udayasuriyan. 

Published: 28th April 2023 01:17 AM

A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: After three months of filming scenes near the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), the shooting crew of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller on Thursday managed to obtain necessary permits from the district administration, District Forest Office (Tirunelveli), Public Works Department and Fire and Rescue Services to film scenes in the area.

District Collector Durai Ravichandran, who stopped the shooting on Tuesday citing lack of permission, told TNIE that he now granted permission with certain conditions.

“We have asked them not to blast bombs in the area, and repair the PWD canal after completing the shooting. I stopped the shooting previously as the movie unit lacked permission from various departments. Now, they have all been granted permissions along with certain riders. Based on this, the district administration has issued a permit order for the movie unit. They will resume shooting on Friday,” he said. 

The PWD officials had warned the movie unit in February asking them to remove the illegally-constructed wooden bridge across Chenkulam canal. MDMK councillor Rama Udayasuriyan, who had lodged complaints against the film crew citing violations, had also alleged that the film unit damaged the banks of the canal. When asked about these allegations, Ravichandran said the crew has now given an undertaking to the PWD promising that they will repair the canal after the shooting is over. 

Speaking to TNIE, Udayasuriyan said instead of initiating legal action against the movie unit for filming scenes in the area for three months without permission, the entire government machinery has worked hard to prepare the permit letter in such a short time. 

“This effort of the district administration has set a wrong precedent. It means that anyone can shoot a movie without permission and can later obtain necessary permits if and when the violations are brought to light. The Captain Miller crew have shot fight scenes involving bomb blasts in the region, disturbing the wildlife. Sambar deer have stopped visiting Mathalamparai. I have no other option, but to approach the court against the officials of each department, who have granted permission now,” he said. 

The district administration refused to share the permit order with media persons.

