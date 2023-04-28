Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Woman gives birth, dies in GH; power cut, faulty generator, absent docs to blame

Her condition deteriorated around 10.30 pm and she was referred to Pollachi GH. She was taken in an ambulance on the 64-km ride from Valparai.

Published: 28th April 2023 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 01:17 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A woman who was admitted to Valparai Government Hospital died allegedly due to post-delivery complications while being shifted to Pollachi GH. Her family has levelled charges of medical negligence.

According to sources, Kurinchimalar, wife of Gautham, was admitted for delivery in Valparai GH on Tuesday at 3 pm. The couple has a three-year-old girl child. Kurinchimalar gave birth to a girl baby around 8 pm.

Her condition deteriorated around 10.30 pm and she was referred to Pollachi GH. She was taken in an ambulance on the 64-km ride from Valparai. She has been declared brought dead at Pollachi GH.

Relatives of the woman alleged that medical negligence caused the death.  P Kalaimani, her uncle, said, "The delivery was normal and both the mother and child were in good health. But during delivery, there was frequent power interruption. Also, there was no doctor during the treatment. Only nurses handled the delivery. We were informed that she suffered excessive blood loss and was referred to Pollachi. Had doctors been present, she could have been saved. Also, failure in the operation of the generator was the reason for the death."

P Shanthi, her mother, said, "I saw nurses treating her under mobile phone torches during power failure. My daughter lost consciousness when the ambulance reached Aliyar."  

Speaking to TNIE, E Chandra, joint director of the district health department, denied the allegation.  "I held an investigation at Valparai GH. There was no medical negligence. The generator is also in working condition with enough fuel. Duty doctors gave the treatment," she said. 

She said that she has prepared the report of the treatment for the woman and would be sent to the Collector on Friday.

