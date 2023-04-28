Home States Tamil Nadu

Fake video on migrant workers: No relief for Dainik Bhaskar, says Madras HC

The Madras High Court has refused to stay criminal proceedings against Dainik Bhaskar newspaper for tweeting a fake video alleging Hindi speaking migrant labourers are killed in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has refused to stay criminal proceedings against Dainik Bhaskar newspaper for tweeting a fake video alleging Hindi-speaking migrant labourers are killed in Tamil Nadu. When a petition filed by the newspaper came up before Justice G Chandrasekharan on Wednesday, government advocate S Santhosh, representing the police, said the fake video was tweeted with the caption of Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu are being punished for speaking Hindi, and Hindi speaking people are now being killed.

He opposed the petition seeking stay on the FIR filed by the Tirupur North police station against the newspaper. The counsel for the newspaper submitted that the video was taken down as soon as the Tamil Nadu DGP made a statement that it was a fake one.

While refusing to grant the relief, the judge wondered how such a video could be uploaded without being verified for its genuineness, apart from being unmindful of the consequences it would leave.
Directing the police to file a counter-affidavit, the judge adjourned the matter after court vacation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp