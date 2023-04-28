Fake video on migrant workers: No relief for Dainik Bhaskar, says Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay criminal proceedings against Dainik Bhaskar newspaper for tweeting a fake video alleging Hindi-speaking migrant labourers are killed in Tamil Nadu. When a petition filed by the newspaper came up before Justice G Chandrasekharan on Wednesday, government advocate S Santhosh, representing the police, said the fake video was tweeted with the caption of Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu are being punished for speaking Hindi, and Hindi speaking people are now being killed.

He opposed the petition seeking stay on the FIR filed by the Tirupur North police station against the newspaper. The counsel for the newspaper submitted that the video was taken down as soon as the Tamil Nadu DGP made a statement that it was a fake one.

While refusing to grant the relief, the judge wondered how such a video could be uploaded without being verified for its genuineness, apart from being unmindful of the consequences it would leave.

Directing the police to file a counter-affidavit, the judge adjourned the matter after court vacation.

