Festival invitation disrespecting Pandian king, protest held in Madurai

Alleging that their Mandagapadi is mentioned wrongly on the Chithirai festival invitation, a group of people staged protest in front of the Meenakshi temple on Thursday.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chithirai festival celebrations. (Photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Alleging that their Mandagapadi is mentioned wrongly on the Chithirai festival invitation, a group of people staged protest in front of the Meenakshi temple on Thursday. "Pandian king Marudhu Pandiyar had built the Servaikarar Mandagapadi in Madurai. Disrespecting him, some miscreants have changed Servaikarar Mandagapadi into Sethupathi King Mandagapadi in the Chithirai festival invitation for the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. Such an act is being done intending to erase the history of the king's service for the temple," they said.
 
Fifth day of Chithirai festival

On the fifth day of the Chithirai festival, the deities of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple were adorned in traditional attire and were taken on a procession in the Golden Horse before being placed at the Shri Navaneedha Krishnaswamy Devasthana Mandagapadi. By 7 pm, the deities were taken back to the temple on the Golden Horse.

Considering the soaring temperature, temple authorities have built sun shade in the roads around the temple. For the Kallalagar procession, the temple authorities have readied the Thirumalai Nayakkar era 1,000 gold coin saparam. Officials stated that for the first time in years, the Kallalagar procession will be kept for a few minutes for rituals in the Saparam this year.

Comments

