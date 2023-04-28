Home States Tamil Nadu

Focus more on projects that meet people’s needs: CM Stalin

According to an official release, Stalin said that government projects should be completed quickly and within the stipulated time period.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin greeting party members in Villupuram on Thursday | Express

CM MK Stalin greeting party members in Villupuram on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  On his second day of review meeting in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday called upon officials to focus their attention more on executing developmental projects that meet the people’s needs.

According to an official release, Stalin said that government projects should be completed quickly and within the stipulated time period. He also stated that more attention should be paid to the schemes that fulfill the daily needs of the people and the authorities should ensure that basic facilities including drinking water and sanitation are available across villages, added the release. 

Stalin said that there are defects in some schemes, adding that they should be fixed and effectively implemented. He insisted that collectors focus on disposing schemes that ensure drinking water facilities, revenue services like issuance of free patta, urban development facilities such as roads, government hospital services, and those that would alleviate poverty and improve livelihoods of the poor. Stalin also felicitated police officers and revenue officials for their performance and concern towards welfare of the citizens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Developmental project CM Stalin
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp