Focus more on projects that meet people’s needs: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: On his second day of review meeting in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday called upon officials to focus their attention more on executing developmental projects that meet the people’s needs.

According to an official release, Stalin said that government projects should be completed quickly and within the stipulated time period. He also stated that more attention should be paid to the schemes that fulfill the daily needs of the people and the authorities should ensure that basic facilities including drinking water and sanitation are available across villages, added the release.

Stalin said that there are defects in some schemes, adding that they should be fixed and effectively implemented. He insisted that collectors focus on disposing schemes that ensure drinking water facilities, revenue services like issuance of free patta, urban development facilities such as roads, government hospital services, and those that would alleviate poverty and improve livelihoods of the poor. Stalin also felicitated police officers and revenue officials for their performance and concern towards welfare of the citizens.

