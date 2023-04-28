Home States Tamil Nadu

Health dept should focus on creating more human resources at hospitals: TN doctors

Doctors have urged the health department to utilise funds effectively for health-related programmes

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Though the health department has been developing infrastructure and procuring equipment, the doctors feel, it should have also focussed on increasing human resource in the hospitals - from primary healthcare centres to tertiary care centres. 

In the budget for the year 2023-2024, Health Minister Ma Subramanian made 21 announcements related to infrastructure, worth Rs 917.68 crore, and 22 related to purchasing new equipment, worth Rs 298.95 crore, for various government hospitals in the state.

President of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, Dr K Senthil, said the government, apart from developing infrastructure, should also focus on creating new posts when new hospitals are established. “But, this is not happening effectively,” he said.

“The government is now filling existing vacancies. Still, there are a total of 1,000 posts of assistant and associate professors vacant in the state. These should be filled,” said Dr Senthil. Despite the DMK government brought in 27% OBC reservation in PG admissions in All India Quota (AIQ) and is constructing Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Speciality Hospital at King Institute in Guindy, Dr Satva Thangarasu, a doctor at a private hospital, said the 24-hour duty for doctors is still continuing at various government hospitals. “Doctors are not being recruited through Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) as per norms. State-level recruitment  for many posts has been halted,” said Dr Satva.

Meanwhile, state president of Service and Post Graduate Doctors Association, Dr P Saminathan, said since the DMK government came to power, transparent counselling for doctors is happening. “Though the health minister is accessible and is focussing on delivering quality health service to the poor, many proposals are yet to be implemented,” she said.

Former Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr K Kolandaswamy, said the village health nurses posts in primary health centres should be filled.  “The state has announced new medical colleges in the newly created districts which is a welcome move, so is the announcement of Siddha University,” he added.

In 2023-2024 budget, the government allocated Rs 18,660.69 crore for the health, which is higher than the 2022-2023 allocation - Rs 17,900.14 crore.  The doctors said the health department should utilise the fund effectively for health-related programmes.

‘1,000 posts are still lying vacant in TN’
“The government is now filling existing vacancies. Still, there are a total of 1,000 posts of assistant and associate professors vacant in the state,” president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association Dr K Senthil said.

