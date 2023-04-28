Heat stress among cattle causes stroke, buffaloes more prone, says doctor from Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Neglecting the issue of heat stress could cause strokes among livestock, said Dr S Gangasudan, government veterinary assistant surgeon in Madurai hospital. He said 20%-25% of cattle with heat stress are identified in the hospital.

"The body temperature and pulse rate of cattle increases. It is followed by reduced food intake, increased production of saliva, and open-mouth panting. He also said heat stress in dairy cows could lead to reduced milk production and breeding efficiency. Indigenous breeds of animals are more thermotolerant compared to cross-breeds and exotic breeds.

Buffaloes are more prone to heat stress than other cattle due to fewer sweat glands and black skin, which absorbs more solar radiation," he stated, adding that by providing adequate drinking water, feeding high-quality forages and balanced rations along with mineral mixtures in the feed, heat stress can be negated.



"Excessive feeding of carbohydrate-rich foods should be avoided to prevent acidosis. Farmers can arrange fans in the cattle shed and cold water can be sprayed on animals at noon. The most effective way of preventing heat stress in buffaloes is by wallowing in a pond," he added.

