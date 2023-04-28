No interim relief for online gambling companies: Madras High Court

R Sivakumar By

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to restrain the state government from initiating coercive action against online gaming companies under the new Act banning online gambling. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said no interim orders can be passed without getting a response from the state government.

The petitioners, Online Gaming Federation and others, approached the high court challenging the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022. During arguments, the judges questioned the rationale behind challenging the new Act.

“People are crying, wives are saying the men are wasting money and living in penury. The state says it has brought in the Act to protect its people. How can we interfere?” the bench asked. Drawing a parallel to regulating vehicle movement in Delhi by adopting odd-even method on alternate days to bring down the level of pollution, the judges said the action was taken even though Article 19(1) of the Constitution provides for free movement.

Senior counsels, including Abishek Manu Singhvi, Aryama Sundaram and Sathish Parasaran, contended that the state government lacked legislative competence to enact the law prohibiting online gaming.

Singhvi said there is a watershed distinction between a game of skill and chance, and stressed that online rummy is a game of skill that cannot be prohibited. Since the union govt has brought in rules under the IT Act to regulate online games, the state has no legislative powers to bring in legislation, he added.

The counsels stressed protection against coercive action against online gaming firms by way of an inteirm relief. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tamil Nadu government, said, “It is a case of private interest vs public interest; these online gaming platforms are making money and are destroying families.” He said the element of chance takes over the element of skill in these online games and sought the court to take a call on the issue.

Sibal asserted that Entry 34 in List II of the Constitution clearly says betting and gambling are exclusively in the state’s domain. “It is the union (government) which has no competence,” he said, adding that the state can ban the online games but can’t remove it from the internet, which only the union government could do. Since online games platforms are making profit, they can be prosecuted, he said. He also emphasised that no protection should be given to the petitioners from being prosecuted.

