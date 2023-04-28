Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 360 crore seized by ED in TN coal tender case 

Incriminating documents, digital evidence, and property documents were also seized, the ED  said. 

Published: 28th April 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said Rs 360 crore worth of bank deposits linked to South India Corporation (SIC) were seized during searches carried out at 10 locations in Chennai on Monday in a Rs 900-crore corruption case related to coal handling tenders issued by Tangedco. Incriminating documents, digital evidence, and property documents were also seized, the ED  said. 

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had filed FIR against 10 people, including five former senior Tangedco officials, based on a complaint from Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft NGO.
In 2018, Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam had sent a petition alleging corruption and the DVAC had filed a case and conducted a probe.

As per the FIR filed by the DVAC, Tangedco floated a tender to handle coal at Visakhapatnam Port in September 2000 and the bid was awarded to South India Corporation Private Limited in February 2001 for carrying out the work for five months.  

‘Tangedco paid Rs 1,126 crore without any proof’

According to the FIR, Visakhapatnam Port Trust levies a charge based on number of permanent labourers of Vizag Dock Labour Board used by the contractor and no levy will be charged if temporary labourers are used. Tangedco will reimburse to the bidder the levy amount paid to the port ased on documents submitted by the contractor which must have details about the quantity of coal handled and the number of labourers used. After the contract ended, Tangedco floated another tender in September 2001 and a company called Western Agencies Madras Private Limited filed a suit in court and got a stay against opening the bid.

A detailed inquiry revealed that SIC Limited conspired with Western Agencies Madras Private Ltd to obtain the stay and used it to continue its coal handling till 2019. Officials continued to issue purchase orders to SIC Limited up to 2019. The probe revealed that while SIC paid Rs 217 crore as levy to the port trust between 2011- 2019, Tangedco paid Rs 1,126 crore as reimbursement of tax to SIC without any proof.

The difference of Rs 908 crore was a huge loss for Tangedco, the FIR said. DVAC booked Tangedco chief engineer N Palaniappan, director of coal V Chellappan, and SIC ex-director S P Palaniappan, Western Agencies MD K C Rajan and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal tender case ED Anti Corruption
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp