Suspended special DGP Rajesh Das’ plea to cross-examine woman IPS officer nixed

The judge dismissed the petition which sought cross-examination of the woman officer and her husband, who is an IAS officer. 

Published: 28th April 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Justice G Chandrasekharan of Madras High Court on Thursday turned down the plea of suspended special DGP Rajesh Das seeking to cross-examine the woman IPS officer who had lodged sexual harassment complaint against him.  The judge dismissed the petition which sought cross-examination of the woman officer and her husband, who is an IAS officer. 

However, he partly allowed the second petition permitting the cross-examination of the woman officer’s official driver. Govt advocate Leonard Arul Joseph Selvam submitted that the woman officer had already been cross-examined for 13 days in the trial court while her husband was cross-examined for 2 days. The petitions were filed with an ulterior motive to delay the trial, he told the court.

It may be noted that the woman accused Rajesh of sexually harassing her in February 2021 when she was on bandobust duty for the then chief minister’s tour programme. Following her complaint, the police registered an FIR and the trial is being held in a Villupuram court.

